Maharashtra tourists stranded after Nepal floods killed at least 165
Heavy floods hit Nepal on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, leaving 114 tourists from Maharashtra stranded.
So far, 53 have been confirmed safe in the Saga Mansarovar area, but officials are still actively working with national contacts and tour agencies to find the rest.
The disaster has taken at least 165 lives and affected hundreds more, including more than 300 Indian travelers.
Maharashtra opens 24/7 control room, helplines
The Maharashtra government has set up a 24/7 control room at Mantralaya and shared helplines (9321587143, 1070, and 022-22027990) for families seeking updates.
There's also a web-based link to collect information on stranded people, and officials are coordinating with travel agencies to track everyone down.
If you have any information that could help, you can email controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.