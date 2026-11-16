Maharashtra weather varied widely Monday with Ratnagiri 34.8°C, Jalgaon 12.7°C
Maharashtra's weather was all over the place on Monday; Ratnagiri sizzled with the state's highest temperature at 34.8 degrees Celsius, while Jalgaon felt almost wintry at just 12.7 degrees Celsius.
Even Mumbai suburbs like Santacruz saw a warm 33.6 degrees Celsius, showing just how much things can change across the state.
Amravati 34.6°C, Mumbai city 23.4-32°C
Amravati wasn't far behind with a high of 34.6 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees above its normal temperature.
Meanwhile, Mumbai city itself stayed pretty steady between 23.4 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.
All in all, Maharashtra's mix of geography and microclimates means you can go from summer to sweater weather in a single day!