Maharashtra withdraws Bombay HC case against central government and FSSAI
Maharashtra has dropped its court case against the central government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over who gets to enforce food safety rules.
The move was confirmed in the Bombay High Court, where judges accepted the withdrawal without any pushback.
So, for now, the new central roles and rules around food safety stay as they are.
Maharashtra challenged FSSA 2006 amendments
Back in October, Maharashtra challenged regulations framed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSSA) and the regulations/amendments under it that brought in new positions like Central Food Safety Officer and gave more power to national authorities, something they felt took away from local control.
With this withdrawal, it looks like Maharashtra is stepping aside and letting those changes stand.