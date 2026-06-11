Maharashtra won't cut petrol and diesel VAT despite Center request

High fuel taxes preserve Maharashtra spending

Maharashtra charges a 25% VAT plus a ₹5.12 per liter cess on petrol, making it one of India's most expensive states for fuel.

Officials say lowering these taxes would hit essential spending like the ₹35,000 crore farm loan waiver and schemes like Ladki Bahin (₹29,800 crore a year).

While they recently cut VAT on aviation fuel, they're not keen to do the same for petrol or diesel because it would leave an even bigger hole in their budget.