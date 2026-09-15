Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana pays ₹78,700cr as beneficiaries fall
Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched in July 2024 to support women financially, has paid out a massive ₹78,700 crore so far.
The scheme started strong (2.33 crore beneficiaries got help in November 2024) but by July 2026, that number dropped to 1.64 crore after the government tightened eligibility rules and did more checks.
CM Fadnavis announces over ₹5,000cr waiver
The scheme saw a surge at first (even hitting 2.46 crore beneficiaries), but stricter checks uncovered issues like men wrongly receiving funds and people not completing e-KYC requirements, leading to 62 lakh names had been removed because the beneficiaries had not completed the mandatory e-KYC process.
More reviews found they had a government employee in their family or incomes above the limit, so they were dropped too.
In June 2026, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a one-time waiver for non-fraudulent cases where money went out by mistake. This amounts to a waiver of more than ₹5,000 crore.