Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana pays ₹78,700cr as beneficiaries fall

The scheme saw a surge at first (even hitting 2.46 crore beneficiaries), but stricter checks uncovered issues like men wrongly receiving funds and people not completing e-KYC requirements, leading to 62 lakh names had been removed because the beneficiaries had not completed the mandatory e-KYC process.

More reviews found they had a government employee in their family or incomes above the limit, so they were dropped too.

In June 2026, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a one-time waiver for non-fraudulent cases where money went out by mistake. This amounts to a waiver of more than ₹5,000 crore.