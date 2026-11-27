Mahindra Thar race at Anant Singh's daughter's Mokama wedding postponed
former MLA Anant Singh's daughter's wedding in Mokama, Bihar, turned into a major local event thanks to a high-stakes horse race: winner takes home a Mahindra Thar SUV.
But with an enormous crowd of nearly 300,000 to 400,000 people showing up, the final race had to be postponed for safety reasons.
The excitement is still high as everyone waits to see who'll claim the prize once things settle down.
Six horses reach finals amid chaos
Six horses made it to the finals: Bali (Bhojpur), Panchkalyan (Siwal), Usman, Sabja, Raja (Khagaria), and Ranchi Express (Ranchi).
The huge turnout caused traffic chaos, and people even climbed onto towers for a better view.
Organizers have promised a new date after the wedding festivities wrap up, with three referees ready to keep things fair when the big race finally happens.