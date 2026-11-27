former MLA Anant Singh's daughter's wedding in Mokama, Bihar, turned into a major local event thanks to a high-stakes horse race: winner takes home a Mahindra Thar SUV.

But with an enormous crowd of nearly 300,000 to 400,000 people showing up, the final race had to be postponed for safety reasons.

The excitement is still high as everyone waits to see who'll claim the prize once things settle down.