A major fire broke out at a market in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district in the early hours of Friday, gutting at least 150 shops. The flames were spotted around 3 am at the Dhupguri market by a shopkeeper, officials said. No one was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials informed.

Details Absence of water body delayed operations

Firefighting operations could not begin for some time as there were no water bodies nearby. By the time water was arranged from the Kumlai nullah, several shops were gutted. "It was very difficult to get water to fight the fire as there are no water bodies near the market," District Fire Officer Pradip Sarkar informed. The blaze was brought under control around 6 am.

Details State government promises to help the shopkeepers

North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh visited the area and spoke to officials. "I have come here on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Ghosh said. He further informed, "The state government will extend all possible help to the shopkeepers at this time of crisis," adding that "the gutted shops will be reconstructed."

Water crisis Environmentalists voice their concerns