Malaria cases have more than doubled in Delhi
Delhi is dealing with a sharp rise in malaria, dengue, and chikungunya cases this year—malaria numbers have more than doubled compared to last year.
Experts say the main culprit is all the waterlogging from heavy monsoon rains, which has turned everyday spots like coolers and flower pots into mosquito hotspots.
The West Zone, including New Delhi Municipal Council areas, has been hit especially hard.
Health officials warn of worse situation if rains continue
Dengue infections are up to 291 so far this year, with most cases reported in the Central Zone.
Chikungunya cases have also increased, but tracking patients has been tough due to wrong addresses.
Health officials warn that if these rains keep up, things could get worse—so they're urging everyone to help stop mosquitoes from breeding at home.