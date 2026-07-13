Mamata Banerjee faction approaches Calcutta HC for Martyrs's Day rally
India
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction, led by Mamata Banerjee, has asked the Calcutta High Court to help secure police permission for its big Martyrs' Day rally at Esplanade on July 21.
The court will hear their plea on July 15, after the party argued that this annual event is a major tradition and they are still waiting on police approval.
Rival TMC faction wants July 21 rally
The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction says the Martyrs's Day rally is not just any gathering: it honors party workers and marks their political push this year.
They are frustrated because police have allowed it before, but now restrictions under new rules are holding things up.
To add to the drama, a rival TMC faction wants to hold its own rally on July 21, making things extra tense within the party.