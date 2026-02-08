Mamata Banerjee's electoral roll query in SC draws challenge
India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing a Supreme Court challenge after she personally showed up in court to question how electoral rolls are being handled in her state.
A political leader, Satish Kumar Aggarwal, says her direct involvement isn't proper and that government lawyers should handle such cases instead.
The Supreme Court will look into this on February 9.
Aggarwal says it's unusual for a CM to appear personally
Aggarwal argues that Banerjee's personal appearance breaks from usual court practice, since West Bengal already has legal teams for these matters.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also asked the Election Commission and state officials to explain how they're managing voter lists, keeping transparency front and center as everyone waits for the next hearing.