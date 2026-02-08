Mamata Banerjee's electoral roll query in SC draws challenge India Feb 08, 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing a Supreme Court challenge after she personally showed up in court to question how electoral rolls are being handled in her state.

A political leader, Satish Kumar Aggarwal, says her direct involvement isn't proper and that government lawyers should handle such cases instead.

The Supreme Court will look into this on February 9.