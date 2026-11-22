Man aged 23 allegedly kills girlfriend aged 16 in Thoothukudi
A 23-year-old man in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district is undergoing treatment in hospital after allegedly killing his 16-year-old girlfriend.
Police say Muthuraja attacked her at home, upset over her talking to someone else on the phone.
Afterward, he tried to harm himself and is now hospitalized.
Locals found girl's body, police investigating
The couple lived nearby and often argued, mostly about trust and phone calls.
On a school holiday when she was home alone, things escalated tragically.
Locals found the scene and called police, who are now investigating while the girl's body undergoes a postmortem examination.