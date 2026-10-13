Man allegedly kills brother in Ambattur over sexual abuse claim
India
A family feud turned tragic in Ambattur Industrial Estate on Tuesday, when a 44-year-old man allegedly killed his elder brother, 58, after years of tension over accusations that the elder brother had sexually abused the accused's 12-year-old daughter five years ago.
The accused surrendered to police soon after.
The victim's body has been sent for autopsy.
Elder brother's return reignited feud
This conflict traces back to when the accused's daughter, then 12, was allegedly abused by her uncle, a moment that tore the family apart and led to the brothers' falling out.
After being kicked out of the house back then, the elder brother moved away but returned this week, reigniting old wounds and ending in violence.
Police are investigating what happened.