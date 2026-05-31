Man brutally kills toddler to marry child's mother

Relationship motives

Rati was previously married to Sumit

The police said Rati was married to Sumit and they had a son, Aarav. Viraj, who was allegedly in love with Rati, had come to know that she was visiting her aunt's house on Friday. He took Aarav on the pretext of buying him a toffee before attacking him on the road. Family members rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.