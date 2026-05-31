Man brutally kills toddler to marry child's mother
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. The police said the child was killed by a man who wanted to marry his mother. The accused, identified as Viraj, allegedly saw the child as an obstacle to his relationship with the boy's mother, Rati. A CCTV footage of the incident shows Viraj carrying the child through an empty lane before throwing him on the ground multiple times.
Relationship motives
Rati was previously married to Sumit
The police said Rati was married to Sumit and they had a son, Aarav. Viraj, who was allegedly in love with Rati, had come to know that she was visiting her aunt's house on Friday. He took Aarav on the pretext of buying him a toffee before attacking him on the road. Family members rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
Investigation underway
Manhunt launched for Viraj
After the incident, the police took custody of Aarav's body and sent it for post-mortem examination. They have also launched a manhunt for Viraj, who fled after the incident. Barricades have been set up in Firozabad to nab him. The case has sent shockwaves across the region as authorities continue their investigation into this tragic event.