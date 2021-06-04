Man threatens to kill PM in hopes of getting jailed

The accused was under the influence of drugs while making the call

A 22-year-old man was arrested from northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area after he called the Police Control Room (PCR) and allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Friday. "The accused, who has been identified as Salman alias Arman, told police that he made the call as he wanted to go to jail," they said.

Quote

Accused was sentenced in a murder case in 2018

"He is addicted to drugs and was sent to a juvenile correction home in 2018 in a murder case," they added. "The accused called the PCR on 112 around Thursday midnight and threatened to kill PM Modi," the police said.

Investigation

Salman was high on drugs when he made the call

"The number from which the call was received was immediately traced and shared with the district police unit, which then located him to Khajuri Khas," a senior police officer said. According to a preliminary investigation, Salman was under the influence of drugs at the time of making the call. He was scolded by his father around 10 pm.

Jail

He had taken some smack around 7 pm

During interrogation, the senior officer said, the man told police that he made the call as he "wanted" to go to jail. When asked why he wanted to go to jail, he said, "Wahin mann lagta hai mera (I like being there)." "Salman told police that he is addicted to drugs and that he took some smack around 7 pm on Thursday," he said.

Interrogation

Intelligence Bureau officials will also interrogate Salman

Sources have said that since the matter is related to the Prime Minister, the Intelligence officials, too, will interrogate the man and investigate the matter further. "Senior officers of the Delhi Police will further interrogate him with Intelligence Bureau officials in accordance with the protocol before taking any kind of legal action," the police said.