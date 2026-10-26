Man found dead with syringe in Bathinda field suspected overdose
India
A 32-year-old man was found dead in a Bathinda field on Monday evening, with a syringe still lodged in his arm.
An injection was found in the man's right hand, raising suspicions that he may have died from a drug overdose.
With no ID on him but a motorcycle nearby, the case has highlighted growing worries about drug abuse in Punjab.
Badals criticize Punjab government's drugs approach
The incident quickly sparked criticism of the state government's approach to drugs.
Sukhbir Singh Badal said "drugs are easier to find than jobs," while MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal identified the man as Ramesh and linked his death to poor policing and rising synthetic drugs.
She urged urgent action, saying Ramesh's family has now lost their, and called for stricter measures against the state's drug menace.