Man hangs outside Bihar Janhit Express after phone snatch attempt
India
A wild scene played out on Bihar's Janhit Express when a man tried to snatch a passenger's phone through the window at Mansi station.
Passengers inside quickly grabbed his arm and held on, even as the train started moving, leaving him stuck hanging outside the coach.
Mohammad Fakhruddin detained at Khagaria station
The man, identified as Mohammad Fakhruddin, also known as Chhotu, was left dangling for several minutes until the train stopped at Khagaria station, where police took him into custody.
No one was hurt, but the incident went viral online.
Railway police are now reminding everyone to stay alert and report any suspicious activity right away.