Maharashtra man picks boy by leg, slams head on road 

CCTV footage from the housing society captured Pawar dragging the boy out of the autorickshaw by his legs. He then slammed the child's head against an iron rod and threw him on the ground again. The attack didn't stop there; he dragged the child to a first-floor staircase and continued his assault. The boy's grandmother tried to intervene but was also assaulted by Pawar during this brutal incident.

Aftermath

The boy is in ICU

The boy was immediately rushed to Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road and is now admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition is stated to be critical. Pawar has been arrested by Vasai Police and a case has been registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act. Despite the severity of his actions, Pawar reportedly showed no remorse. He was heard saying, "I took revenge," while trying to justify his act.