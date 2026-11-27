Mandar Maruti Kiwale uses toe to record Pune police statement
After a brutal machete attack outside Pune's Shivajinagar court, 35-year-old Mandar Maruti Kiwale had to use his right toe to record his police statement since both his wrists were badly injured.
While recovering at Sassoon General Hospital, this was the only way he could officially give his side of the story.
Machete attack outside Pune court
The assault happened outside the court while he was there for a hearing on November 25, 2026.
Armed men first fired shots, then attacked Kiwale with machetes, leaving serious injuries on his hands, head, and neck.
Police say the attack was planned in advance. Attackers had threatened him before because of his role in a 2025 murder case.
So far, eight people have been arrested, and a minor detained as investigations continue.