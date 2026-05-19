Maneka Gandhi urges ABC centers overhaul after SC refuses modification
BJP leader Maneka Gandhi is pushing for a major upgrade to Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers, after the Supreme Court refused to modify its earlier November 2025 order on removing stray dogs from sensitive spots like schools and hospitals and told people with more concerns to head to their local high courts.
The court's move comes as dog bite cases have been rising, and it has told people with more concerns to head to their local high courts.
Maneka Gandhi demands proper ABC centers
Gandhi says the ABC program has good intentions but is not working as it should.
She points out that sterilized dogs aren't dangerous, but messy management at these centers creates problems, like releasing dogs into unfamiliar areas instead of their own.
"Our demand is simple: establish ABC centers and build them properly," she said.
Gauri Mulekhi welcomes district ABC centers
Animal rights activist Gauri Mulekhi welcomes the Supreme Court's push for district-level ABC centers with trained staff.
She feels this could finally bring some structure and better oversight, she said, "The focus on animal birth control rules is very welcome, and compliance reports will be submitted to the High Courts and the Supreme Court."