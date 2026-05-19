Maneka Gandhi urges ABC centers overhaul after SC refuses modification India May 19, 2026

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi is pushing for a major upgrade to Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers, after the Supreme Court refused to modify its earlier November 2025 order on removing stray dogs from sensitive spots like schools and hospitals and told people with more concerns to head to their local high courts.

The court's move comes as dog bite cases have been rising, and it has told people with more concerns to head to their local high courts.