Mangaluru KFC godown sealed after online Chicken Peri Peri complaint
India
Officials sealed the godown at the Mangaluru KFC outlet during the inspection after a customer ordered Chicken Peri Peri Legs online and got food that smelled off and seemed stale.
The complaint led food safety officials to step in and check things out at the restaurant.
KFC samples taken for lab testing
Officials inspected everything, from the kitchen to cold storage, and sealed the outlet's storeroom.
They also took chicken samples for lab testing, saying more action will follow based on those results.
This isn't just about one KFC; similar raids across Karnataka have found expired or unsafe food at several hotels and resorts, including some big names in Bengaluru and Mysuru.