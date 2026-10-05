Manipur: 71-year-old farmer abducted, killed; NSCN-IM cadres accused
What's the story
Manipur's Deputy Chief Minister, Nemcha Kipgen, has condemned the murder of a 71-year-old farmer from Khunkho village in Kangpokpi district. The victim, Hemjang Haokip, was found dead on Sunday after going missing from his agricultural field. His body was discovered in a forested area with his hands tied, indicating possible abduction and murder.
Investigation plea
Haokip's death a 'brutal act of violence': Kipgen
Kipgen has urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into Haokip's death and take strict action against those responsible.
She called the incident a "brutal act of violence" and expressed her condolences to Haokip's family.
The discovery has left the local community shaken and worried about their safety.
Community response
CoTU calls for 24-hour shutdown in district
The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has called for a 24-hour shutdown across the district from midnight on October 5 to mourn Haokip's death.
The Kuki Inpi South West Sadar Hills has also condemned the killing as "brutal and inhumane," accusing NSCN-IM cadres of abducting Haokip from his farm and subjecting him to violence before killing him.
Justice demand
Kuki community refuses to accept Haokip's body, demands justice
The Kuki community has refused to accept Haokip's body until justice is served. They are demanding action against those responsible for his death.
The police in Leimakhong and central security forces had launched a search operation after Haokip went missing on October 3, leading to the discovery of his body on Sunday afternoon.