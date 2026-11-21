Manipur's Chandel toxic liquor kills 21 and hospitalizes nearly 600
A suspected batch of toxic liquor in Manipur's Chandel district has left 21 people dead and nearly 600 hospitalized, with a dozen in intensive care.
The state is scrambling to trace the source of the contaminated alcohol as concern spreads across the region.
Officials link tainted liquor to Sugnu
Victims, aged 30 to 72, suffered severe symptoms like blurred vision and convulsions before passing away. Some didn't even make it to the hospital.
Authorities believe the tainted liquor came from Sugnu in Kakching district.
The district administration is urging residents to avoid locally brewed liquor and alcoholic beverages from suspicious sources until further notice and to seek medical attention immediately if they feel unwell.
The government is focused on stopping further cases and finding out how this tragedy happened.