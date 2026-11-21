Victims, aged 30 to 72, suffered severe symptoms like blurred vision and convulsions before passing away. Some didn't even make it to the hospital.

Authorities believe the tainted liquor came from Sugnu in Kakching district.

The district administration is urging residents to avoid locally brewed liquor and alcoholic beverages from suspicious sources until further notice and to seek medical attention immediately if they feel unwell.

The government is focused on stopping further cases and finding out how this tragedy happened.