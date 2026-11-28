Manisha, 30, shot dead at Bahadurgarh wedding, groom's friend missing
A wedding celebration in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, took a heartbreaking turn when Manisha, 30, was fatally shot during the festivities on Thursday night.
The bullet was reportedly fired by Deepak, a close friend of the groom.
Despite being rushed to two hospitals, Manisha could not be saved.
Deepak has been missing since the incident.
Police file murder charges against Deepak
The shooting happened around 10:30pm during the groom's traditional ghudchadhi ceremony ahead of the wedding procession.
Manisha had come from Rewari and was accompanied by her husband and two young children.
Police have filed murder charges against Deepak under new criminal laws and are checking whether he fired from a countrymade or a licensed weapon.
Officers say they are still searching for him as the investigation continues.