Manoj Jarange fasting 5 days in Jalna for Maratha reservation
Manoj Jarange, an activist fighting for Maratha reservation, is on his fifth day of a hunger strike in Jalna district.
His health is getting worse; doctors say his blood sugar has dropped, but he is refusing medical help.
Jarange wants Marathas to get Kunbi status so they qualify for OBC reservation, and he is asking the government to drop police cases against protesters.
Manoj Jarange rejects collector, seeks compensation
Jarange also wants compensation for the families of those who died during previous agitations.
When Jalna Collector Ashima Mittal met him to talk about what the state is doing, he dismissed her response as not enough and said only top-level decisions will work.
If his demands are not met, he plans to take his protest to Mumbai.
He claims there are 58 lakh records linking Marathas and Kunbis, but alleges that the government was trying to reduce the figure.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said he is open to talks if demands fit within constitutional limits.
This issue has sparked protests across Maharashtra.