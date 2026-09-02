Manoj Jarange fasting 5 days in Jalna for Maratha reservation

Jarange also wants compensation for the families of those who died during previous agitations.

When Jalna Collector Ashima Mittal met him to talk about what the state is doing, he dismissed her response as not enough and said only top-level decisions will work.

If his demands are not met, he plans to take his protest to Mumbai.

He claims there are 58 lakh records linking Marathas and Kunbis, but alleges that the government was trying to reduce the figure.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said he is open to talks if demands fit within constitutional limits.

This issue has sparked protests across Maharashtra.