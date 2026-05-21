Manoj Malhotra tests Indian Railways cleaning helpline, video goes viral
India
A Delhi-Amritsar passenger decided to test Indian Railways's cleaning helpline and was surprised by how fast it worked.
Manoj Malhotra called the number inside his train coach, and housekeeping staff showed up at his seat just 2 minutes later, starting their cleaning right away.
He captured the whole thing in an Instagram video that quickly went viral.
Social media praises quick Railways service
Malhotra said the experience felt "Honestly, it was heartwarming," especially because the train was also running on time.
He learned you can get help either by calling or simply telling the coach attendant.
Social media users praised both the quick service and the staff, seeing it as a positive reaction to the railway service in India.