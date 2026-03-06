Maoist threat to be wiped out by March 31: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just announced that India is set to wipe out the Maoist threat by March 31.
Speaking at the CISF's Raising Day event in Cuttack, he said security forces are ready to stop any attempts to create a "red corridor" stretching from Andhra Pradesh to Nepal.
Shah called this a big milestone and credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for driving the effort.
Shah praises CISF's role in providing security
Shah also gave a shout-out to the CISF, calling them "CISF acts as a catalyst for the economic growth of the country by providing security to major establishments."
He praised their dedication in keeping major establishments safe and praised their role in providing security to major establishments.
The event celebrated these security wins as part of India's push for stronger internal security and a safer future.