Marathi test mandatory for Maharashtra drivers affecting 9.65L permits
India
Starting today, all auto-rickshaw, taxi, Ola, and Uber drivers in Maharashtra need to show they can speak Marathi.
This rule covers nearly 9.65 lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi permits and badges across the state.
If a driver doesn't pass the video-recorded language test, they get a month to brush up. Otherwise, their badge is suspended for three months.
Keep failing and you could lose your badge and permit for good.
Maharashtra probe into fake 15-year certificates
Anyone applying for a new permit or badge will also have to clear the Marathi test on camera.
Plus, officials are investigating reports of people faking 15-year residency certificates to get permits.
The probe is being led by Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad, with a report due by the end of next month.