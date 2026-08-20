Marathi test mandatory for Maharashtra drivers affecting 9.65L permits

Starting today, all auto-rickshaw, taxi, Ola, and Uber drivers in Maharashtra need to show they can speak Marathi.

This rule covers nearly 9.65 lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi permits and badges across the state.

If a driver doesn't pass the video-recorded language test, they get a month to brush up. Otherwise, their badge is suspended for three months.

Keep failing and you could lose your badge and permit for good.