Mathura: 6 dead, 1 injured in bus-truck collision
India
A serious accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura early Saturday morning left six people dead and one injured.
Around 2:45am a container truck crashed into a bus that had stopped for a quick washroom break while traveling from Noida to Kanpur.
Both drivers fled the scene
The bus was parked in the wrong spot on the expressway, and several passengers were standing outside when the truck hit.
Both drivers ran off after the crash, and police are now searching for them.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his condolences with families and has called for immediate help for those affected.