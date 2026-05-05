May 5 rain ends Uttar Pradesh heatwave, Lucknow at 28°C
India
Finally, some good news for Uttar Pradesh: rain on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 broke the relentless heatwave.
Lucknow's temperature dropped to a cool 28 degrees Celsius, which is over 11 degrees Celsius below the usual for May.
Nights got more comfortable too, with lows around 20 degrees Celsius.
More rain expected in Uttar Pradesh
Several districts like Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, Agra, and Jhansi saw decent showers, while places like Varanasi and Bareilly got some light rain.
The IMD says more rain and thundershowers are likely soon, along with possible gusty winds and hail in spots like Gorakhpur and Kannauj.
So if you're in Uttar Pradesh, maybe keep that umbrella handy!