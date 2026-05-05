May 5 rain ends Uttar Pradesh heatwave, Lucknow at 28°C

More rain expected in Uttar Pradesh

Several districts like Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, Agra, and Jhansi saw decent showers, while places like Varanasi and Bareilly got some light rain.

The IMD says more rain and thundershowers are likely soon, along with possible gusty winds and hail in spots like Gorakhpur and Kannauj.

So if you're in Uttar Pradesh, maybe keep that umbrella handy!