Mayank Kundu found dead in University of Hyderabad campus pond India May 20, 2026

Mayank Kundu, a 23-year-old M.A. in economics student at the University of Hyderabad, was found dead in a campus pond on Tuesday after being missing since Monday morning.

His friends raised the alarm when they could not reach him, leading to a search that uncovered a note in his hostel room before his body was discovered.