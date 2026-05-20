Mayank Kundu found dead in University of Hyderabad campus pond
India
Mayank Kundu, a 23-year-old M.A. in economics student at the University of Hyderabad, was found dead in a campus pond on Tuesday after being missing since Monday morning.
His friends raised the alarm when they could not reach him, leading to a search that uncovered a note in his hostel room before his body was discovered.
Kundu note cites money, admits thefts
In his note, Mayank shared that he was struggling with money issues and drug use.
He also wrote about being suspected by other students of recent laptop thefts, admitting he had committed theft earlier because of financial pressure but denying involvement in the latest incidents.