MBVV crime branch busts Uttar Pradesh mephedrone lab worth ₹100cr

Police found 69.759kg of MD and arrested 21 people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, including Shan Irfan Ghazali and Shahnawaz Dilawar Khan.

They also caught Mumbai-based dealer Haseeb Siddiqui with 11.804kg of MD and ₹18.70 lakh in cash.

Pramod Badak, senior police inspector of crime branch Unit 4, said, "We have destroyed an entire ring of drug manufacturing and supplying."