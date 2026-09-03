MBVV crime branch busts Uttar Pradesh mephedrone lab worth ₹100cr
The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch just busted a huge drug manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh, seizing mephedrone (MD) worth around ₹100 crore.
The raid happened on August 25 at a rented farm near Prayagraj after the June 24 arrest of Avinash alias Sonu Loknath Iyer and Ravikant Omprakash Ram in Nalasopara for allegedly possessing 112gm of MD, which led to further investigation and traced the operation back to an earlier MD seizure in Nalasopara.
Police recover 69.759kg mephedrone, arrest 21
Police found 69.759kg of MD and arrested 21 people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, including Shan Irfan Ghazali and Shahnawaz Dilawar Khan.
They also caught Mumbai-based dealer Haseeb Siddiqui with 11.804kg of MD and ₹18.70 lakh in cash.
Pramod Badak, senior police inspector of crime branch Unit 4, said, "We have destroyed an entire ring of drug manufacturing and supplying."