MEA lifts Yemen travel restrictions but urges avoiding nonessential trips
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially lifted its travel restrictions on Yemen after almost nine years.
But before you pack your bags, the MEA is still urging all Indian nationals to avoid nonessential trips because the region remains risky due to ongoing conflict.
Indians in Yemen advised limit movement
If you're thinking about heading to Yemen, check the local security situation closely and steer clear of active conflict zones.
Indians already living there are being told to be extra cautious and limit movement for safety.
The MEA also wants Indian nationals in Yemen to register with the Indian embassy in Riyadh, just in case help is needed during emergencies.