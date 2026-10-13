Medical store owner shot Parminder Singh Jhota dead in Mansa
Parminder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist in Punjab, was shot and killed on Tuesday by a medical store owner in Mansa.
Jhota had gone there to document suspected illegal drug sales when the confrontation turned deadly, a moment caught on video.
He was taken to a hospital, but didn't survive.
Jhota family blames state, shop vandalized
Jhota's mother shared that he often worried about having "many enemies" because of his activism.
His father blamed the state government for not protecting him from threats and promised to keep fighting against drugs in his son's name.
Local anger boiled over as residents vandalized the shooter's shop, demanding justice and raising fresh questions about how safe activists really are in Punjab.
AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu condemned the incident and vowed strict action against those responsible.