KEM Hospital student sent on leave over 'male corpses' joke
What's the story
Sejal Pawar, a final-year MBBS student at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, has been placed on a 15-day forced leave. The decision comes amid an investigation into her remarks about "male corpses" during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show. The remarks were found to be "objectionable and insensitive" by a fact-finding committee at the hospital.
Official statement
Pawar barred from entering campus, hostel
The hospital management has barred Pawar from entering the campus, medical college, and hostel premises during her leave. They said the decision was taken keeping in mind her safety and well-being amid strong reactions on social media. "The statements attributed to her in the video appeared inappropriate at first glance and were considered unacceptable," officials said.
Committee formation
Five-member committee to probe matter
In light of the controversy, KEM Hospital has proposed a five-member committee to conduct a detailed investigation. The panel will include a retired senior professor, a senior journalist, and three faculty members from the medical college. It will examine the viral video, verify facts, and assess the wider impact of the controversy. The committee is expected to submit its report within seven days.
Legal action
Legal action taken in case
The controversy has also led to legal action, with Maharashtra Cyber registering an FIR against More, Pawar, and Himanshu Jangra. The FIR was filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The case pertains to videos posted on YouTube and Instagram that allegedly contained offensive remarks about women and consent.
Public discourse
Wider debate on comedy, freedom of expression
The issue has sparked a wider debate on stand-up comedy and freedom of expression. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde called for a ban on such shows, while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed the need for responsible exercise of freedom of expression. "The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused," he said.