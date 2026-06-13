KEM Hospital student sent on leave over 'male corpses' joke

Public discourse

Wider debate on comedy, freedom of expression

The issue has sparked a wider debate on stand-up comedy and freedom of expression. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde called for a ban on such shows, while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed the need for responsible exercise of freedom of expression. "The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused," he said.