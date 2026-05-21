Meet Vempaty Kutumba Sastry, Sanskrit scholar awarded Padma Shri 2026

President Droupadi Murmu will present the Padma Awards for 2026 on May 25. In January this year, the Indian government announced 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honors. Among the Padma Shri awardees in the Literature and Education category this year is Sanskrit scholar Vempaty Kutumba Sastry. He has been honored for his decades-long contribution to Sanskrit scholarship and the preservation of traditional Indian knowledge systems.

Academic career Academic qualifications and early career Born on August 12, 1950, in Gudlavalleru village of Andhra Pradesh, Sastry is a highly qualified scholar. He holds traditional Vidyapravina and Siromani titles (both equivalent to an M.A. in Sanskrit) from Andhra University and Madras University, respectively. Sastry earned a Ph.D. from the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan in New Delhi and has an M.A. in Philosophy and a P.G. Diploma in Yoga from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati. His specialization includes Advaita Vedanta, Darshanas, poetics, Sanskrit literature, and spoken Sanskrit.

Leadership roles Served as Director of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Sastry was a Professor and Head of the Department of Sanskrit at Pondicherry Central University from 1990 till November 2004. He also served as Director of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan under the Ministry of Human Resource Development from November 1999 to May 2003. He was Vice Chancellor at both Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Deemed University and Sampurnanand Sanskrit University between May 2003 and May 2008.

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Global impact International recognition and research work Sastry has been internationally recognized for his contributions to Sanskrit studies. He was elected President of the International Association of Sanskrit Studies during the 13th World Sanskrit Conference in Edinburgh in 2006. He presided over subsequent conferences in Kyoto (2009) and New Delhi (2012). His research work includes critical editing and comparative study of Sahityaratnakara, a poetics work by Dharma Suri from the 17th century. Sastry has published 11 books and over 30 papers in reputed journals.

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