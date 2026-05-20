Meloni's praise for Parle's Melody with Modi revives GST debate India May 20, 2026

A fun moment between Prime Minister Modi and Italy's Prime Minister Meloni, where she called Parle's Melody a "very, very good toffee," has brought back the GST debate around this popular sweet.

Even though Melody looks and tastes like a toffee, it actually gets taxed as a chocolate in India because of its cocoa content, landing it with an 18% GST rate (down from 28% after the November 2017 cut).