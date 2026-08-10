Meta meets Indian government on harmful content and compliance
India
Meta is meeting with the Indian government this week to talk about how it's handling harmful content and following local laws.
After three days of talks led by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, topics like deepfakes, child exploitation material, and unlabeled AI content were front and center.
Meta says it's stepping up its efforts to stay on track with Indian rules.
PM Modi post and moderation concerns
This comes after some recent controversies, like when a post by Prime Minister Modi was briefly taken down and questions over whether Meta is doing enough to block things like child abuse content and misleading AI posts.