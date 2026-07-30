Meta to meet Indian officials after PM Modi video restored
Meta (the company behind Facebook) is set to meet Indian officials after a technical hiccup led to Prime Minister Modi's Facebook video, about cracking down on exam paper leaks, getting accidentally removed.
The video was restored.
Meta apologizes, launches account safeguards
Meta apologized for the mistake and explained what went wrong. It has also rolled out new protocols to protect high-profile accounts so this doesn't happen again.
The government wants senior Meta representatives to sit down for a deeper talk within 10 days, and it is checking with other messaging platforms too as part of its investigation.
Modi outlines tougher exam leak reforms
Modi's video laid out plans for tougher rules against exam paper leaks, especially after recent NEET-UG controversies.
These reforms will go before the Union Cabinet soon, aiming to make competitive exams fairer for everyone.