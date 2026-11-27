Meteorologists predict steady rain in Tamil Nadu from December 1
Heads up, Tamil Nadu: more rain is on the way!
Meteorologists say a new weather system forming over the South Andaman Sea could bring showers across the state starting December 1.
While it's unlikely to intensify into a depression, expect steady rainfall thanks to an easterly wave moving in.
Tamil Nadu deficit, more rain possible
Since October, Tamil Nadu has seen 28.9cm of rain, about 15% below normal for this time of year.
But with monsoon season stretching into mid-January and helpful weather patterns like El Nino and the Madden-Julian Oscillation in play, there's still a good chance for more rain to catch up.