Metro rider Pawan Sharma dies after senior seat fight
India
A regular metro ride turned tragic when Pawan Sharma, 48, died after a fight broke out over a senior citizen seat.
According to his mother, Durga Devi, the argument started when retired IAS officer Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son, a lawyer, boarded at Mandi House and confronted Sharma.
She shared, "Then they grabbed him by the neck and started punching him."
Sanjay Pratap Singh and son detained
Despite offering to give up his seat, Sharma got caught in an escalating argument that quickly turned physical.
Singh's son allegedly choked and punched him; Sharma died inside the Delhi Metro.
Both Singh and his son have been arrested and are now in judicial custody, a shocking turn given Singh's long public service career.