Ludhiana had a tough Saturday as two separate murders left the city stunned.

First, Pankaj Arora, a 45-year-old garment trader, was allegedly killed by his longtime friend Micky Ahuja after things went south over a ₹40 lakh money dispute.

Police say Ahuja and his team kidnapped Arora, killed him with an ice pick, and left his body in a Bathinda pond.