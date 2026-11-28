Micky Ahuja allegedly killed Pankaj Arora in Ludhiana over ₹40L
Ludhiana had a tough Saturday as two separate murders left the city stunned.
First, Pankaj Arora, a 45-year-old garment trader, was allegedly killed by his longtime friend Micky Ahuja after things went south over a ₹40 lakh money dispute.
Police say Ahuja and his team kidnapped Arora, killed him with an ice pick, and left his body in a Bathinda pond.
Honey Bansal killed by 4 friends
In another shocking case, 32-year-old hosiery worker Honey Bansal was attacked and killed by four friends after an argument over a WhatsApp post.
All suspects in both cases have now been arrested or identified, as police continue to dig into what led to these tragic events.