Middle East conflict disrupts Maharashtra banana exports, prices crash India Apr 15, 2026

Banana farmers in Maharashtra are having a tough time right now: exports to the Middle East have been disrupted because of ongoing conflict, leaving huge amounts of bananas stuck in India.

With so much extra supply, prices crashed from ₹18 to ₹22 per kilogram in February 2026 to just ₹2 to ₹3 by April, making it almost impossible for growers, especially in Jalgaon and Solapur, to cover their costs.