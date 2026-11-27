Ministry of Home Affairs introduces digital citizenship certificates for registrants
The Ministry of Home Affairs just made it simpler for people registered as Indian citizens through registration and naturalization.
Now, you'll get a digital citizenship certificate instead of waiting for paperwork.
These digital certificates will be signed by an under secretary or a designated officer, so the process is both official and streamlined.
Paper citizenship certificates available on request
If you still want a paper copy, you can request one, but otherwise everything's going digital.
The move is all about cutting down on paperwork and making things faster and more secure, since only senior officials handle the sign-off.
It should mean less hassle and quicker access to your documents if you're a new citizen.