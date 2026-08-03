Ministry of Road Transport and Highways drafts bike ambulance rules
Bike ambulances might finally get a legal framework in India, thanks to new draft rules from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
These two-wheeled ambulances are already helping out in places where regular vans can't reach; think narrow lanes or hilly areas.
The proposed changes aim to set clear safety and operational standards so they're reliable when you need them most.
October 1 2027 L2 ambulance rules
Starting October 1, 2027, all L2-category bike ambulances manufactured on or after that date will have to meet updated standards for things like stretcher locks, emergency lights, and fire extinguishers.
They'll also need a fitness check every two years and will be registered for specific regions chosen by state governments.
The idea is to make emergency care more accessible in tough-to-reach spots, and there's a 30-day window for public feedback on these rules if you want your voice heard.