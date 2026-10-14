Ministry puts IIIT Ranchi director Rajiv Srivastava on 30-day leave
India
Big update from IIIT Ranchi: The institute's director, Rajiv Srivastava, has been put on 30-day leave by the Ministry of Education following student protests over the alleged suicide of a first-year student.
A three-member committee will look into student concerns during this period.
Murthy to step in, recruitment scrapped
While Srivastava is away, Professor V.M.S.R. Murthy from IIEST Shibpur will step in as officiating director, a move that's already led students to pause their strike.
The institute has also scrapped its controversial nonteaching staff recruitment process, promising refunds for applicants.
All these steps are part of efforts to address ongoing campus issues and restore calm.