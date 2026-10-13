Minor girl sexually harassed inside Shiva temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad Pune
India
A minor girl was sexually harassed by a man inside a Shiva temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, on October 10.
The accused, Vishal Singh, a migrant contract laborer working at a metro construction site, approached her after she finished praying and grabbed her hand, but she managed to break free.
Vishal Singh detained, booked under POCSO
Police detained Singh immediately and booked him on charges of molestation and under the POCSO Act at the Nigdi police station.
Senior Inspector Mahesh Bansode said, "Nigdi police took immediate action after recognizing the gravity of the matter, and detained the accused immediately."
The incident has sparked anger among locals.