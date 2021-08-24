Urdu poetry symposium to be held on August 28: Naqvi

Naqvi said that Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan are a part of the rich cultural legacy of our country

The Ministry of Minority Affairs will hold an Urdu poetry symposium on August 28 as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday. The symposium, Mera Watan, Mera Chaman, will see renowned poets presenting their works on the celebration of independence while remembering sacrifices made by the great freedom fighters, he said.

"They will make people aware of the horrors and pains of the Partition through poetry," the minister said. Naqvi said the Union Minority Affairs Ministry will organize Mera Watan, Mera Chaman Mushaira, and Kavi Sammelan across the country till 2023, featuring renowned and emerging poets.

Poets such as Wasim Barelvi, Shabeena Adeeb, Manzar Bhopali, Dr. VP Singh, Saba Balrampuri, and Haseeb Soz will be among those presenting their poetry at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on August 28. Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan are a part of the rich cultural legacy of our country which strengthens the fabric of unity in diversity, the minister said.

"Programs such as Mushaira spread the message of peace and also strengthen social harmony and brotherhood in society," Naqvi said. "Such programs also make the younger generation aware of the country's rich legacy of art and culture," he added. Mushairas have normally been associated with North India, Pakistan, and the Deccan. They are more popular among Hyderabadi Muslims.