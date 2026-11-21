Minors assault boy and girl in Kurla park, video shared
A boy and a girl taking photos in a park near Phoenix Mall, Kurla, were assaulted by a group of minors on November 20 after the minors reportedly misbehaved with them.
Things escalated quickly and turned violent, all while local residents caught it on camera.
The video spread fast on social media and got a lot of people talking.
Ghatkopar police detain 8 minors
Ghatkopar police have now detained eight minors connected to the incident, following a complaint from the girl involved.
Turns out, these minors are also suspected in other thefts and assaults nearby.
The police are moving forward with legal action and will present them before the Juvenile Justice Board.