NEET protests: Delhi Police block nearly 480 Pakistan-based accounts
What's the story
The Delhi Police have blocked nearly 480 social media handles allegedly based in Pakistan for spreading fake news related to the ongoing student protests over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak. The police said these accounts were trying to take advantage of the situation by spreading misinformation and misleading posts. They have warned students and the general public against falling prey to unverified content.
Misinformation campaign
Misinformation campaign during protests
Delhi Police said they have seen a coordinated misinformation campaign on social media during the protests.
"We have noticed that some misinformation is being spread on social media. More than 400 Pakistani social media handles have been identified so far, who are taking advantage of this situation and spreading fake content and rumors," the police said in a video message.
The identified accounts are reportedly the same ones that were active during "Operation Sindoor."
Public advisory
Don't fall for unverified content, warns police
The Delhi Police has urged students not to be swayed by fake posts, edited videos, or anonymous social media accounts.
"My appeal to you is that for the safety of children, do not get incited by any fake posts, edited videos or posts made by anonymous handles," a police spokesperson said.
The warning comes amid ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.
Twitter Post
Delhi Police announces blocking 480 social media handles
480 Pakistan-based social media handles involved in coordinated misinformation campaigns were identified and blocked.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 23, 2026
Delhi Police appeals to students and youth to be wary of such foreign accounts spreading rumours to mislead the situation.@LtGovDelhi #DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/SXzwXosDGr
Protest details
Protests continue over NEET-UG paper leak
The CJP has been protesting for 36 days, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
The protest intensified after a "Sansad Chalo" march on July 20, which resulted in clashes between protesters and police.
Videos from the incident show security personnel using lathi charges and tear gas.