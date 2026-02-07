Missing Ranthambore tiger found in MP's Kuno National Park
India
A young tiger from Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, missing for a while, has been found safe in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.
The three-year-old, known as T-2512, was spotted by tourists near the Tiktoli gate—about 90km from his old home.
T-2512's journey not unusual
Forest officials confirmed it's really T-2512 (son of tigress Sultana) and admitted he'd been tough to track.
His journey isn't unusual—young tigers often wander off to explore new places.
In fact, at least five other tigers have shown up in Kuno over the past few years without settling down.
Now, both parks' teams are keeping an eye on T-2512, and Kuno officials are monitoring the cheetahs to ensure the animals' safety.